Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO stock traded up $2.46 on Friday, hitting $201.52. 260,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,454. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $117.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.67. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $127.12 and a twelve month high of $202.35.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $2.4803 per share. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 46.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.12.

Diageo Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

