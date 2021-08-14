Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 84.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Facebook by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 25,243 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Optas LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Facebook by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 758,057 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $263,584,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $363.18. The stock had a trading volume of 7,184,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,563,134. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $349.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.13 and a 52 week high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares in the company, valued at $117,278.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,419,667 shares of company stock worth $832,395,461. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

