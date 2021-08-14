Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $11.46 Million Stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Viasat makes up about 1.0% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Viasat worth $11,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 376.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Viasat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSAT traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $54.83. 225,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,086. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,370.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.40. Viasat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $61.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.22.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.20. Viasat had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

Viasat Company Profile

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

