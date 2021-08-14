Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $12.27 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.1% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.98. 2,402,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,493,609. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.63 and a 1-year high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

