Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $3.41 Million Stock Holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lessened its holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,998 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned about 0.13% of O-I Glass worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter worth $9,910,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 19.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 550,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,110,000 after purchasing an additional 89,659 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 13.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 170,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 19,558 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 73.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,576,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,016,000 after purchasing an additional 665,662 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 28.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 142,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 31,511 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OI shares. TheStreet raised O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Longbow Research initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

OI stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.79. The company had a trading volume of 324,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.07. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.76.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 76.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI).

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.