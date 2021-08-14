Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $3.91 Million Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,175 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $3,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 0.6% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 194,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 31.3% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 38,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 22.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 7.8% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 35,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 18.4% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 97,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 15,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEAK traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.83. 2,350,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,331,566. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $37.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 70.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.77.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $30,706.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at $163,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

