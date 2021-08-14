Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $6.98 Million Stock Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. reduced its stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned 0.23% of National Health Investors worth $6,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $76,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NHI stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.95. 178,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,829. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.78. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.70 and a 1-year high of $78.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 21.67 and a current ratio of 21.67.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $74.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.29%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NHI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

