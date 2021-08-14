Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Increases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,336 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 20.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,415 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 4,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.76. 4,357,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,020,148. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $76.46 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $137.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.85, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.30.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.12.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.