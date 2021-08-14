Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 36.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 52.2% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 63.3% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $51,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.48. 35,053,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,667,410. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $48.57. The company has a market capitalization of $271.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.29.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFE. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

