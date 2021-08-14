Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Lowers Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,783 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.9% in the second quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 65,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 21.9% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 47,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 32,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 23.5% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,843,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.9% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 284,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after acquiring an additional 20,817 shares in the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on T shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.12.

NYSE T traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.19. The stock had a trading volume of 21,832,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,080,957. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.51. The stock has a market cap of $201.28 billion, a PE ratio of -90.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

