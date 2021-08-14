Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Purchases 2,384 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,716 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 0.9% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 101.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 16.2% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.62.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $232.65. 5,439,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,302,781. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $453.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.