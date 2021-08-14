Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Reduces Stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. reduced its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350,503 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,850 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of People’s United Financial worth $6,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBCT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter worth $53,646,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 29,332.7% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,941,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928,231 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,660,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370,025 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 617.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,005,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in People’s United Financial during the first quarter valued at $21,355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PBCT traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $16.36. 1,554,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,650,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.21. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $19.62.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.60 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 30.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 1st will be issued a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.48%.

In other news, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 7,253 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $138,169.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 162,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,349.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO R David Rosato sold 15,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $296,119.23. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PBCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point lifted their target price on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. People’s United Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.29.

People's United Financial Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

