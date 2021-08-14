Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 16,225 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 602,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,225 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $4,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKD. 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth about $13,262,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,028,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,430,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,464 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,191,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,595 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1,336.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,469,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,465 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookdale Senior Living currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

BKD traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $6.60. The company had a trading volume of 749,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,649. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 47.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookdale Senior Living Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

