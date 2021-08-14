Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 1,877 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for approximately 1.5% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $16,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 606.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 579.7% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $10,033,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $63.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,802,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,269,707. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $65.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $88.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.15.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.