Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 2,790 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lessened its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 294.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

CARR traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.15. 2,314,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,360,528. The company has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.05. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $57.90.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

In other Carrier Global news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CARR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.