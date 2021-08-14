Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 3,500 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lessened its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,226 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned 0.06% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $8,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 502 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 860 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AEM. TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$108.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $77.00 price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.44.

Shares of AEM traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.14. 774,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.76. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.66 and a fifty-two week high of $89.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.98.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

