Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 3,579 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lessened its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,579 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners makes up about 1.3% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned about 0.21% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $14,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PNFP. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 259.7% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,083,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,083,000 after acquiring an additional 782,474 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth $50,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 387.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 597,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,959,000 after purchasing an additional 474,735 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,911,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,511,000 after purchasing an additional 398,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth $27,928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PNFP traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.86. 182,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,240. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.37. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.80 and a 52 week high of $97.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $331.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

PNFP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

