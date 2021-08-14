Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 3,750 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management makes up 0.9% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $9,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAM. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 128,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 17,564 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 146,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $1,516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAM traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $56.68. 2,094,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,890,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $57.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.87.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 2.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.19.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

