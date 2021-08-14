Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 5,867 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,867 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.4% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $15,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.58.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $417,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 483,051 shares of company stock worth $68,540,205 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,883,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,212,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $351.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.74. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

