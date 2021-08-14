Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 97,300 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 770,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 97,300 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of CoreCivic worth $8,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CXW. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CoreCivic by 11,497.7% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,455,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399,753 shares during the period. Mason Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the first quarter worth about $34,157,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,035,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,539 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 155.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 733,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 445,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 425,100 shares during the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CXW. TheStreet raised CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush began coverage on CoreCivic in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 target price on the stock.

CXW traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $10.72. The company had a trading volume of 420,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,259. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.32. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.58.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $464.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.09 million. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

