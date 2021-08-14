Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Takes Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 11.4% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 953,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,743,000 after purchasing an additional 97,308 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Henry Schein by 7.4% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 396,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,416,000 after buying an additional 27,442 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Henry Schein by 64.7% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its position in Henry Schein by 1.6% during the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 88,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Henry Schein by 502.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.68. 425,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,669. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.73. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. The business’s revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.