Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of INFR stock opened at $31.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.27. Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $32.69.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This is a positive change from Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%.
Featured Story: Bar Chart
Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.