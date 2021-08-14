Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of INFR stock opened at $31.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.27. Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $32.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This is a positive change from Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF by 200.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 26,750 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF by 53.8% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000.

