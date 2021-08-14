LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 2,353 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.0% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,333,000. Country Trust Bank increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 747,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,887,000 after purchasing an additional 52,096 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,164,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% in the second quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 378,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,534,000 after purchasing an additional 111,753 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 317,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,522,000 after purchasing an additional 56,474 shares during the period.

VWO stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.39. The stock had a trading volume of 6,751,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,844,286. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.97. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.53 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

