LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Buys 27,401 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,401 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 3.1% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $8,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $66,000.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.77. 397,738 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.80. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

