LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Buys 4,962 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the quarter. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF comprises about 2.8% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $7,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 11,430.8% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,658,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,592,319 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 6,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 115,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EMB stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.32. 3,551,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,291,734. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $106.70 and a twelve month high of $116.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.27.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

