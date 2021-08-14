LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.8% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,768.12. 626,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,421. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,618.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total transaction of $116,920.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,927.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 451,863 shares of company stock valued at $284,497,177. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

