LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,520 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 1.3% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 15,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 377,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.01. 3,549,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,712,682. The firm has a market cap of $133.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $33.79 and a 52-week high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.92, for a total value of $2,013,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $5,084,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 417,436 shares of company stock valued at $30,338,593. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

