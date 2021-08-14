Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) Short Interest Down 67.1% in July

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decrease of 67.1% from the July 15th total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Leju stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. Leju has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Leju in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leju in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Leju by 236.7% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 24,898 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Leju by 5.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,443,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 77,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Leju by 136.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 97,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 56,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 391 cities and various mobile applications.

