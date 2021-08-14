Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) Short Interest Down 67.1% in July

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decrease of 67.1% from the July 15th total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Leju stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. Leju has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Leju in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leju in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Leju by 236.7% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 24,898 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Leju by 5.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,443,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 77,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Leju by 136.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 97,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 56,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 391 cities and various mobile applications.

