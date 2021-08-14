LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,825,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 70,958 shares during the period. LeMaitre Vascular makes up about 1.6% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 8.86% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $111,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LMAT traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,062. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a one year low of $27.91 and a one year high of $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.52. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.31.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 16.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $50,816.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,944.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Roush sold 7,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $358,935.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,643 shares in the company, valued at $735,810.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,327 shares of company stock worth $591,693 over the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

