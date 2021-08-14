Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) & Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Head to Head Review

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) and Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Lemonade alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Lemonade and Palomar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lemonade 2 2 3 0 2.14 Palomar 0 1 2 0 2.67

Lemonade presently has a consensus target price of $81.29, suggesting a potential upside of 10.52%. Palomar has a consensus target price of $98.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.96%. Given Palomar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Palomar is more favorable than Lemonade.

Profitability

This table compares Lemonade and Palomar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lemonade -188.22% -22.55% -16.20% Palomar 6.26% 4.16% 2.16%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lemonade and Palomar’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lemonade $94.40 million 47.96 -$122.30 million ($3.63) -20.26 Palomar $168.46 million 12.73 $6.26 million $0.35 241.46

Palomar has higher revenue and earnings than Lemonade. Lemonade is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Palomar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.5% of Lemonade shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of Palomar shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.8% of Lemonade shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Palomar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Palomar beats Lemonade on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc. provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies. In addition, it operates as an agent for other insurance companies. The company was formerly known as Lemonade Group, Inc. and changed its name to Lemonade, Inc. Lemonade, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc. operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance. The company was founded on October 4, 2013 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.