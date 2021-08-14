Lendefi Market Capitalization Achieves $1.33 Million (LDFI)

Lendefi (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Lendefi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000521 BTC on exchanges. Lendefi has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $123,817.00 worth of Lendefi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lendefi has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lendefi Profile

Lendefi launched on January 20th, 2021. Lendefi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,397,410 coins. Lendefi’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Lendefi Coin Trading

