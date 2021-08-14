Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,595 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 13.5% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $31,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 304.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 501,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,432,000 after acquiring an additional 377,426 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,248,000. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 61,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 7,751 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 65,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after buying an additional 17,126 shares during the period.

VEU stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.62. 906,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,521,355. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.43. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

