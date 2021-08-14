Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Buys 2,709 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 4.1% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mattern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,293,000. Monument Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 150,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 23,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 50,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,151,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,498,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,967,863. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.85 and a fifty-two week high of $230.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.24.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.