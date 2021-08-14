Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Buys 37,595 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 497,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,595 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 13.5% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $31,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 60.5% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 49,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 18,544 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,000,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 90.8% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $63.62. 906,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,521,355. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $65.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.43.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

