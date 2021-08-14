Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,853 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Leslie’s by 48.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives increased its stake in Leslie’s by 33.6% during the first quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Leslie’s by 10.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in Leslie’s by 12.5% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

Shares of LESL stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.14. The stock had a trading volume of 777,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,838. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50. Leslie’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $32.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.92.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.81 million. Leslie’s’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Paula Baker sold 2,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $75,925.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 151,171 shares in the company, valued at $4,052,894.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,505,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $362,086,476.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,969,824 shares of company stock valued at $429,656,372 over the last three months.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

