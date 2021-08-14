Lethean (LTHN) Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded down 27% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. During the last seven days, Lethean has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar. Lethean has a market capitalization of $813,238.48 and approximately $140.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lethean coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,990.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,258.20 or 0.06933780 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $691.64 or 0.01471876 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $181.83 or 0.00386949 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.01 or 0.00146866 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $269.69 or 0.00573924 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.35 or 0.00351881 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006346 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.80 or 0.00306018 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

