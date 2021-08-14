Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) Short Interest Update

Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, an increase of 328.6% from the July 15th total of 14,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEVL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 1,754.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Level One Bancorp alerts:

Shares of LEVL opened at $27.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.20. The stock has a market cap of $210.06 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.98. Level One Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 25.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Level One Bancorp will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Level One Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 8.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Level One Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Level One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Level One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.