LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Grows Stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,306 shares during the quarter. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF comprises 3.8% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA owned about 0.80% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $5,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNA. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $255,000.

NYSEARCA:MNA traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $33.14. The stock had a trading volume of 37,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,127. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $36.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.39.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.