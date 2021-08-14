LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Has $1.91 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.2% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 50,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. MA Private Wealth raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 97,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,768,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,050. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $82.11 and a 1-year high of $83.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.108 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.