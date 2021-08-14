LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Purchases 20,991 Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,991 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA owned about 1.07% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $8,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period.

QAI remained flat at $$32.06 on Friday. 30,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,288. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.19. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a one year low of $30.61 and a one year high of $32.76.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.