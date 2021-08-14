LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Purchases New Holdings in VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 111,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,000. VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA owned approximately 2.33% of VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF by 176.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $78,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $214,000.

Shares of CBON traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,405. VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.48 and a 12-month high of $24.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.19.

