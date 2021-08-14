LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 7.4% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658,680 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $212,572,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $151,346,000. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,728.6% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 610,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,534,000 after acquiring an additional 577,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 292,066.3% during the first quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 520,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,188,000 after purchasing an additional 519,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.39. 7,388,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,567,382. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.86. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $189.40.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.