LHT (LHT) Price Tops $0.0040 on Major Exchanges

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 14th. LHT has a market capitalization of $200,065.64 and approximately $22.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LHT coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LHT has traded up 4.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006202 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007086 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000056 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000023 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

