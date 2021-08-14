Lido DAO Token (LDO) Market Cap Hits $123.45 Million

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for $5.03 or 0.00010656 BTC on major exchanges. Lido DAO Token has a market capitalization of $123.45 million and approximately $167.26 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00048597 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.29 or 0.00136168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.07 or 0.00156888 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,169.77 or 0.99912541 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $408.45 or 0.00865151 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Lido DAO Token

Lido DAO Token’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Lido DAO Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido DAO Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

