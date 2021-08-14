Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Holdings Trimmed by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 440,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 55,079 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 2.65% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $57,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 101,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,535,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 8,840 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $969,482.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,295.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

LGND traded down $2.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.82. The stock had a trading volume of 103,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,325. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $78.26 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.25.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 9.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LGND. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.40.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

