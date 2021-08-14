Lightning Bitcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $157,138.00 (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. In the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 86% higher against the dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $1.91 or 0.00004130 BTC on exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $7.39 million and approximately $157,138.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $177.37 or 0.00382690 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006401 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000436 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

