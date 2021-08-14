Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Market Capitalization Reaches $7.23 Million

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $7.23 million and $161,115.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.87 or 0.00003958 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 85.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $185.65 or 0.00392618 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006321 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000521 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

