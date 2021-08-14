Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) Shares Bought by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 45.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,390 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Lightspeed POS worth $14,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LSPD. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lightspeed POS by 3.2% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Lightspeed POS by 7.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in Lightspeed POS by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 30,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Lightspeed POS by 0.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 31.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. 53.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LSPD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$115.00 price target (up from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.46.

LSPD stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.93. 897,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,465. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $97.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.75.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 50.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

