Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) vs. AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Head to Head Analysis

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) and AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Limoneira alerts:

This table compares Limoneira and AppHarvest’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Limoneira $164.56 million 1.85 -$16.43 million ($0.69) -24.93 AppHarvest N/A N/A -$17.19 million N/A N/A

Limoneira has higher revenue and earnings than AppHarvest.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.1% of Limoneira shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of AppHarvest shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Limoneira shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Limoneira has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppHarvest has a beta of -1.25, indicating that its share price is 225% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Limoneira and AppHarvest, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Limoneira 0 1 5 0 2.83 AppHarvest 0 0 2 0 3.00

Limoneira currently has a consensus price target of $24.40, indicating a potential upside of 41.86%. AppHarvest has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 156.58%. Given AppHarvest’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AppHarvest is more favorable than Limoneira.

Profitability

This table compares Limoneira and AppHarvest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Limoneira -4.44% -3.90% -1.95% AppHarvest N/A -57.59% -32.53%

Summary

Limoneira beats AppHarvest on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes. It has approximately 6,000 acres of lemons planted primarily in Ventura, Tulare, San Luis Obispo, and San Bernardino Counties in California; and Jujuy, Argentina, as well in Yuma County, Arizona, and La Serena, Chile; 900 acres of avocados planted in Ventura County; 1,400 acres of oranges planted in Tulare County, California; and 900 acres of specialty citrus and other crops. In addition, the company rents residential housing units and commercial office buildings, as well as leases approximately 500 acres of its land to third-party agricultural tenants. Further, it is involved in organic recycling operations; and the development of land parcels, multi-family housing, and single-family homes. The company markets and sells its lemons directly to food service, wholesale, and retail customers; avocados to a packing and marketing company; oranges, specialty citrus, and other crops through Sunkist and other third-party packinghouses; and wine grapes to wine producers. Limoneira Company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Santa Paula, California.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc., a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.