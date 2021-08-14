Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

LNR opened at C$73.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$76.02. The firm has a market cap of C$4.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56. Linamar has a twelve month low of C$37.15 and a twelve month high of C$91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.70, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Get Linamar alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LNR. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$99.00 price target on shares of Linamar in a report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Linamar from C$105.00 to C$98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Linamar from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Linamar to C$102.00 in a report on Thursday.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.